A die-hard diet soda drinker investigates the zero sugar trend

(CNN) About a year ago or so, I was hanging out at my favorite haunt in New York. I'm such a regular that the staff kept my favorite soda, which is often very difficult to find in a can, on hand for me. (Seriously, there are pictures of me drinking it online.)

I ordered my Diet A&W Cream Soda, and I quickly realized something was different. My "diet" soda was no longer diet. Instead, it had become "zero sugar."

Just what the heck was going on? I had to know because diet soda is my everything. It's one of the few things in life I truly enjoy, and I know many of you love diet soda as well. It's a multibillion-dollar industry

This week, I took my podcast Margins of Error in a thirst-quenching direction to try to solve this marketing mystery and see if I should actually be drinking any of this stuff.

I soon realized A&W wasn't some aberration. It was part of a trend.