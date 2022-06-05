Minjee Lee wins US Women's Open

(CNN) Minjee Lee has won the US Women's Open, finishing four strokes ahead of American golfer Mina Harigae.

Lee, who is from Australia, took a three-shot lead into the final round over Harigae, having broken a 23-year-old record with her 54-hole score of 200 after shooting a 67 on Saturday.

The tournament took place at Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina -- the fourth time the venue has hosted the event.

The 26-year-old got her final round off to an ideal start with a comfortable birdie on the first hole, followed by another on the second as she drained a 30-foot putt.

Lee wobbled slightly on holes five and seven as she made bogeys, but recovered her composure to follow those errors with four pars and a birdie.

