South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea

(CNN) South Korea and the United States responded to North Korea's launch of eight missiles Sunday by firing eight more missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula Monday morning.

Seven were fired by South Korea and one by the US, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, which said they demonstrated that "even if North Korea provokes with missiles from multiple locations, (South Korea and the US have) the ability and readiness to immediately strike with precision."

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple sites in the country into waters east of the Korean peninsula on Sunday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who called the actions a "serious provocation that harms peace and stability of not only the Korean peninsula but also the international community."

The missile exchange comes as North Korea intensifies its provocations in the region, amid heightened concerns that Pyongyang is preparing a nuclear test.

It also follows a shifting tone toward North Korean aggression in Seoul, following the election of new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office on May 10. Yoon has consistently emphasized his tougher stance on North Korea and desire to strengthen the South's military -- a departure from predecessor Moon Jae-in, who had promoted dialogue and peaceful reconciliation.

