A former judge was killed in his Wisconsin home in a targeted attack, officials say

(CNN) A former Wisconsin judge was killed Friday in what authorities are calling a targeted attack by a suspect who also had other government officials as targets, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer was killed in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, the source said. The killing stems from a court case or cases, the Wisconsin Justice Department explained.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, had other targets in mind -- including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the source told CNN. Another source corroborated the officials' names to CNN.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the judge was the victim and that the governor had also been a target.

"This as I mentioned before does appear to be a targeted act and the individual who is a suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Friday in a news conference, stopping short of naming the victim.

