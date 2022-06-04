Rhode Island zoo welcomes birth of world's most endangered wolf

(CNN) A zoo in Rhode Island has welcomed the birth of a critically endangered red wolf pup.

There are only an estimated 23 red wolves left in the wild, Amy Roberts, director of animal programs at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island, told CNN.



This makes the birth of even one pup "critical" to the survival of the species.

The unnamed pup was born on May 5 to proud parents Brave and Diego, said Roberts. It's the first successful birth for Brave, 6 years old, and Diego, 7 years old, and the first red wolf pup born at the zoo since 2005.

Roberts told CNN that while red wolves normally have litters of 4 to 6 pups at a time, smaller litters are more common for first-time mothers, like Brave.