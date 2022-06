An F/A-18E Super Hornet, similar to these resting on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, crashed Friday.

CNN —

A pilot died Friday after a fighter jet crashed in a desert community near Trona, California, officials said.

No civilians were hurt when the F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County around 2:30 p.m. local time, the US Navy said in a news release.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

The aircraft was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. An investigation is ongoing, the Navy said.

Trona is about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.