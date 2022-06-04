(CNN) A lucky Michigan woman won $100,000 in the Powerball lottery, through tickets she won for free.

Bonnie Zabel, 54, won an online bonus through the Michigan Lottery's "Daily Spin to Win" game, according to a news release from the Michigan Lottery. The free game allows players to spin a prize wheel and earn prizes like the bonus credit Zabel received.

"I logged on to my account to do my Daily Spin to Win spin and won an online bonus, so I decided to use it towards the purchase of some Powerball tickets," said Zabel in the news release.

"The next morning, I had two emails from the Lottery. One was notifying me that I'd won a $4 prize, and the other was a prize notification I had never seen before. I logged on to my account and that's when I saw my balance was $100,004. I woke my husband up right away to tell him the good news!"

Zabel plans to use her unexpected winnings to pay her bills and put the rest into savings.

