A traveler flew to North Carolina with 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in his wheelchair

(CNN) A traveler arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina with a motorized wheelchair and a secret cargo hidden in its cushions: 23 pounds of cocaine.

CBP officers examined the chair and discovered packages full of cocaine hidden within the chair's seat cushions. There were a total of four packages weighing in at 23 pounds, with an estimated street value of $378.000, the CBP reported.

"This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT." said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte, in the news release. "Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities."