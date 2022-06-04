Original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook, the familiar face on thousands of baby products, dies at 95

(CNN) Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber Baby whose familiar face has been printed on thousands of products over generations, has died, the company announced on Instagram. Cook was 95.

"Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies," Gerber said in a statement posted online.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann's family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her," it added.

A sketch of Cook's baby face has been the iconic Gerber logo for more than 90 years.

It all started with a contest that the company held to find a face for a baby food advertising campaign, according to the Gerber website.

Read More