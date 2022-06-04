Iga Swiatek wins second grand slam title with victory against Coco Gauff in French Open final

(CNN) Iga Swiatek has been nearly unstoppable this season -- and now she has a second grand slam title to prove it.

The Polish star won the French Open for the second time on Saturday as she defeated Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, extending her unbeaten run to 35 matches.

That equals Venus Williams' 21st century record for consecutive wins set back in 2000 and cements Swiatek's status as the best player in women's tennis at the moment.

The 21-year-old, who won her first grand slam title at Roland Garros two years ago, dropped just one set on the way to Saturday's final and was largely untroubled by Gauff in the American's first grand slam singles final.

After breaking Gauff twice at the start of the first set, Swiatek raced into a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the set in just 32 minutes.

