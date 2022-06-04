Six arrested as Hong Kong snuffs out Tiananmen vigil, but memories live on

Hong Kong (CNN) The football pitches sat empty and silent under the cold glare of floodlights, barricaded off on all sides. Nearby, hundreds of police patrolled the grounds, stopping and searching passersby and sealing off entrances to the park.

For the second year in a row, the sea of candlelight that used to illuminate Hong Kong's Victoria Park every June 4 was extinguished, as authorities sought to snuff out all public commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from the city -- the last place on Chinese controlled soil where they were held.

But the heavy police presence on Saturday failed to deter some Hongkongers from approaching the park and conducting their own acts of commemoration in defiance -- by holding up electronic candles and phone flashlights or quietly singing songs of remembrance.

"It's heartbreaking to see (Victoria Park) like this," said a woman surnamed Lau who came to the park with a bouquet of white and red roses and electric candles.

"Hong Kong has sunk far and fast into a police state," said Lau, a longtime volunteer for the Tiananmen Mothers Campaign, a group supporting the families of the victims.

