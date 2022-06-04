As drug cartels expand their reach across Latin America, Chile takes a hit

Santiago, Chile (CNN) On May 1, Francisca Sandoval, a young Chilean reporter, traveled to a commercial district of the capital, Santiago, to cover a union rally commemorating International Workers' Day. It would be her final report.

During the demonstration, violent clashes broke out between local gangs, protesters, and the police. A group of armed gang members fired shots, leaving three people injured, including Sandoval. The 29-year-old journalist died 12 days later.

Sandoval's death has shed a spotlight on an astronomical rise in lethal violence recorded in the country. Similar incidents have long plagued countries such as Colombia and Brazil, but in Chile it's a fairly new phenomenon. Data ranges across Chile's public entities, however all present alarming figures. Between 2016 and 2021, homicides rose by 40%, according to Chile's Department of Crime Prevention. Meanwhile, the National Prosecutor's office found that murders rose by 66% from 2016-2020.

Chileans call for justice at a vigil for the late journalist Francisca Sandoval in Santiago on May 13.

However, the Insight Crime report also states that "while Chile long avoided the type of criminal activity and gangs that plagued other countries, that no longer appears to be the case."

Chile´s Department of Crime Prevention reported that homicides increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2020, with police attributing the rise to the pandemic, economic slowdown, and a resulting increase in illicit trade. While homicides dropped by 21.8% between 2020 and 2021, cumulative figures since 2017 show an overall uptick in the murder rate.

"Chile's situation is worrisome," Juan Pablo Luna, a political scientist at the Institute of Political Science of the Catholic University of Chile told CNN, adding that it is not alone as it descends into violence.

"Countries where the state is relatively strong and with solid democracies were supposed to be immune to this kind of scenario, but now we see that it was an illusion," Luna said.

He pointed to Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Ecuador, among others in the region, who have also been confronted with rising crime.

Ecuador's statistics are particularly striking, with homicides climbing by 84.4% in the past year, according to the country's National Institute of Statistics and Census. In Uruguay, the Ministry of Interior recently said there had been more than a 33% increase within a year. In Peru, the government declared a state of emergency in Lima and the region of Callao earlier this year to fight crime, targeting mostly contract killings. And in Paraguay, murders by hitmen also rose significantly last year, according to Insight Crime.

Experts attribute the rise in violence across the region to the expanding reach of global crime networks.

Alejandra Mohor, a sociologist at the Center for Public Safety Studies of the Public Affairs Institute at the Universidad de Chile told CNN that "we are witnessing a higher infiltration of international organized crime in these countries."

"Because of globalization, the type of crimes we see have changed. In extremely violent countries like Colombia or Venezuela, you may not notice it, but in Chile, Ecuador Peru, Bolivia and probably Argentina, the level of specialization of this criminal business is having a huge impact because it´s new," Mohor said.

However, this expansion in Chile hasn't happened overnight.

A police officer patrols Santiago's Yungay neighborhood in April.

New criminal strategies have progressively developed over the past decade, but authorities failed at anticipating how seriously it would affect society, experts say.

In 2011, for example, Santiago Metropolitan Region's Coroner Services warned in a report that gun-related murders were trending upwards. "The increase in deaths by firearms among young people in our country is a phenomenon that should draw our attention," the report stated.

But it didn´t gain much traction with law enforcement or city officials, Mohor said. As violence grew, public policies implemented by the successive governments failed to address the basic needs of many low-income neighborhoods, which in turn, provided fertile ground for criminal groups to settle -- and for the drug trade to proliferate.

"We have people living in segregated areas, far from their workplace, with no good public transportation, and no schools or health services available. And when the state is absent, organized crime starts to fill that void," she said.

In a 2021 article from the Urban Violence Research Network, researchers said that inequality in Latin America felt by the poor and working class with "few other options for survival" made them "easy recruits into the drug trade."

"The cocaine trade integrates marginalized territories that have been abandoned by the state into global markets and acts as a driver of development," the organization said.

Paradoxically, prosperity is also considered a cause of the rising violence. More money means more drugs, according to Luna, and the commodities boom that favored South America until 2014 helped illicit businesses to thrive. Higher drug consumption also followed the increase of purchasing power, attracting new actors to the illegal economy, and consolidating southern drug trafficking routes.

All these factors triggered new territorial disputes between gangs and more violence in Chile, as well as in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Ecuador.

'Surrounded by drug dealers'

N. G., who CNN is not identifying fully for safety concerns, lives in Santiago's impoverished El Bosque neighborhood and has felt that transformation first-hand. The 28-year-old has lived with her mother in the same house since she was born -- but now barely recognizes their block.

"When I was a child, my main worry was that my mother would find me playing in the street instead of doing my homework when she got back home. Now I barely go out," she said. "We live surrounded by drug dealers."

Most of the time, she says she is scared.

"Every day we hear fireworks, because dealers use them as a signal that drug loads arrived, because there is a narco-funeral, or just to cover the noise of the shootings. We seldom see the police -- we can't live in peace," she said.

N. G. said that such insecurity has gotten worse since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Experts explain that the economic crisis, a rise in migrant smuggling along the Bolivian-Chilean border and police corruption have only exacerbated the problem, allowing organized crime to take on a whole new dimension.