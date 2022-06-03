More than 40% of Earth's land surface must be conserved to stop the biodiversity crisis, report warns

(CNN) Almost half of the Earth's land surface must be protected to stop the biodiversity crisis, according to a new report published Friday in the journal Science.

The research found some 64 million square kilometers (24.7 million square miles) -- 44% of the Earth's land -- needs "conservation attention" to prevent major biodiversity losses.

"We must act fast, our models show that over 1.3 million square kilometers of this important land -- an area larger than South Africa -- is likely to have its habitat cleared for human uses by 2030, which would be devastating for wildlife," lead author Dr James R. Allan from the University of Amsterdam said in a news release.

The study, which used advanced data modeling and algorithmic projections to map optimal areas for conserving species and ecosystems was described by the authors as "a conservation plan for the planet."

The authors said those areas didn't necessarily have to be designated as protected areas, but other strategies could be used to conserve ecosystems including policies to control land use.

