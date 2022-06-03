2 teenagers indicted for alleged murder of 11-year-old girl in Bronx shooting, indictment shows

(CNN) Two teenagers have been indicted for the alleged murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

The two teens, Omar Bojang, 18, and a 15-year-old, were arraigned Friday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj-Williams. They were charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder, and attempted assault in the first degree, the indictment showed.

The 15-year-old, the indictment continued, was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to court documents.

The parents of Kyhara Tay grieve as they walk by her memorial during an anti violence rally on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Kyhara Tay, 11, was shot by the stray bullet allegedly fired by the 15-year-old as he and Bojang allegedly attempted to murder a 13-year-old boy May 16.

The two rode a moped, with Bojang driving and the 15-year-old sitting in the rear with the firearm, according to prosecutors. After allegedly firing several shots that missed their intended target, the stray bullet fatally struck Tay, as she stood outside a nail salon in the afternoon, according to the indictment.

