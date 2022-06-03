San Francisco Police and Pride parade organizers reach compromise to allow some uniformed officers to participate

(CNN) Some uniformed police officers will now be able to march in San Francisco's Pride Parade, according to a statement from parade organizers and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance, amending a previous decision that banned officers from wearing uniforms but allowed other types of police-affiliated apparel.

"Pride grew out of conflicts between LGBTQ communities and police at Compton's Cafeteria and Stonewall Inn," the groups said in a joint statement. "Ever since then, we have attempted to bridge that divide. That is why we are grateful to have reached a compromise solution today. It shows everyone is working in the spirit of Pride to come together!"

All first responders will march in one contingency, with command staff wearing their mandated uniforms and a small number of LGBTQ officers in uniform providing security for the contingent, according to the statement. All of these officers will be on-duty, a spokesperson for the organizations said.

