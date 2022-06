4 LGBTQ groups say they will boycott NYC Mayor Adams' pride reception over appointment of advisers they claim are anti-LGBTQ

(CNN) Four LGBTQ groups say they will boycott New York City's June 7 pride reception, citing Mayor Eric Adams' decision to hire what the groups say are two anti-LGBTQ faith advisers, the groups announced in a joint statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The four New York-based LGBTQ groups -- Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn, Stonewall Democrats of NYC, Equality New York and Lesbian and Gay Democratic Club of Queens -- emphasized their boycott was due to the mayor's appointment of pastor Fernando Cabrera as senior adviser for the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships and pastor Erick Salgado as assistant commissioner for immigrant affairs.

The joint statement describes the two are anti-LGBTQ pastors, yet does not elaborate on why. The statement says the groups take issue with Cabrera because of his "connection to the anti-LGBTQ" group Alliance Defending Freedom, which they say aims to restrict queer rights both nationally and abroad. Meanwhile, the joint statement describes Salgado as "another anti-LGBTQ pastor."

CNN found that in 2016 Salgado tweeted that then-NYC-Mayor Bill de Blasio, "wants you to allow your daughters to share the bathroom with a transgendered. Shame on him."

CNN has reached out to Cabrera and Salgado for comment but has not heard back.

Fernando Cabrera, center, is seen divestment from nuclear weapons at City Hall in New York City on January 28, 2020.

