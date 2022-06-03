2 dead, plus suspected shooter, outside Iowa church

(CNN) Two people were found fatally shot Thursday evening in a church parking lot in Ames, Iowa, police said.

The suspected shooter was also dead in the lot at the Cornerstone Church, they said.

The shooting came the same night President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the need for stricter gun laws. Gun massacres have left the country shaken and prompted new discussions about how to prevent them. The most recent incident was just a day earlier, when a man bought an AR-15 style rifle and attacked an Oklahoma hospital , killing four people and then himself.

In Iowa, authorities got a call of shots fired in the parking lot at 6:51 p.m., they said.

Capt. Nicholas Lennie of the Story County Sheriff's Department said he did not know if the suspect knew the victims.

