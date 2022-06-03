Texas fugitive who authorities say killed a family of 5 is dead after shootout with police

(CNN) Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped last month from a prisoner transportation bus in Texas, was killed in a shootout with officers late Thursday, according to officials.

Hours earlier, authorities said Lopez was the prime suspect in the killing of five people, including four children, in a home in Leon County.

Lopez fled the home in a truck that was later disabled with a spike strip in the town of Jourdanton, Jason Clark with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a press conference Thursday night.

Lopez crashed the vehicle and then engaged in a firefight with officers, he said.

"He fired several rounds at officers and was armed with an AR-15 and a pistol," Clark said, adding that they believe the firearms were likely stolen from the home in Centerville where the family was killed. No officers were injured.

