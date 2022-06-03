Child sexual assault suspect who allegedly killed a private investigator is shot dead by Texas police

(CNN) A man wanted on suspicion of child sexual assault killed a private investigator who was serving a warrant on him, according to police in Garland, Texas.

The shooting took place inside a motel room Thursday night on Broadway Boulevard, Garland Police Department spokesperson Pedro Barineau said in a statement.

Private investigators were attempting to serve multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child on the suspect, Juan Carlos Lopez, 33.

"While Garland Officers were on scene, they heard gunfire and learned a private investigator had been shot inside a motel room," the statement said.

Officers attempted to rescue the injured investigator, according to Barineau, and three officers fired their weapons, striking Lopez, who died at the scene.

