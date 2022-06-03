Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting

(CNN) A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.

The 911 dispatcher, whose name was not released, had been on paid administrative leave since May 16, the department confirmed. A hearing was held on May 30 to "terminate the 911 call taker who acted totally inappropriately, not following protocol," according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Latisha Rogers, the assistant office manager at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, was working at the store when an 18-year-old White gunman entered and began firing. The gunman, whose rampage authorities say was fueled by racist hate, shot 13 people, 10 of whom died.

Rogers was at the supermarket's service desk with two coworkers while on the phone with a customer, when she heard "large booms" in quick succession, she told CNN.

"I look up out the window and I saw this customer, this lady with her shopping cart -- she just stopped -- and she just had this really funny look on her face and then she just turned to run," Rogers said.

