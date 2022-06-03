Rafael Nadal advances to men's French Open final after Alexander Zverev retires due to injury

(CNN) Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal advanced to the men's French Open final on Friday, after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to an injury.

After losing the first set 7-6 (8) in a tie break, Zverev was leading 6-5 in the second set of the semifinal match when the German twisted his ankle reaching for a forehand shot. Zverev immediately fell and screamed in agony, while grabbing at his right ankle.

The 25-year-old had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair, before eventually coming back out on crutches to address the crowd. The spectators gave Zverev a raucous ovation as he shook the chair umpire's hand and hugged Nadal.

As a result of the injury, Nadal was victorious and continues his quest for a 14th title at Roland Garros and a record-extending 22nd grand slam title. On Sunday he will face the winner of Friday's match between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday.