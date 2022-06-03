Top business news
GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries. (Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Social Security Administration announced recipients will receive an annual cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, the largest increase since 1982. The larger increase is aimed at helping to offset rising inflation.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on March 31, 2021 in New York City. As Americans increasingly look for larger spaces now that many are working and educating their children from home, prices of homes have risen an estimated 16% as supply can't meet demand. The number of homes for sale stands at a record low, with only a two-month supply at the current pace of sales.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
New York CNN Business  — 

Tesla reportedly paid a consultancy firm to monitor employees’ Facebook interactions when some workers wanted to form a union at the company’s factory in Fremont, California.

CNBC cited invoices and “other documents” that reportedly showed MWW PR monitored employees’ discussions on the platform regarding the company’s labor practices and a sexual harassment lawsuit. MWW PR reportedly tracked employees’ conversations in a Tesla employee Facebook group from 2017 to 2018.

The PR firm monitored the social media platform “for commentary on organizing efforts, and to conduct research specifically on organizers, going on to develop labor communication plans, media lists, and pitches based on their reconnaissance,” CNBC said.

Tesla (TSLA) and MWW PR didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business for comment. Tesla (TSLA) also didn’t respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

In a statement to CNBC, MWW PR said it “consulted with Tesla in 2017-2018 on a broad employee communications engagement during a period of rapid growth at the company.”

“It is a common practice to review media coverage and public social conversation about a company to gain insights into issues and perceptions of stakeholders about the brand,” the firm said.

Musk has been a vocal critic of unions, notably the United Auto Workers’ efforts to organize his employees. In March, he invited the union to hold an organizing vote at the company. He said that Tesla is able to hire and retain workers only in the current, very tight labor market by paying and treating them well, and he is not concerned about having a union vote at the company.

He’s also spoken about “free speech” following his announcement that he was purchasing Twitter.

“By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law,” he said in one of his many recent tweets on the subject. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.” Musk has also said he thinks Twitter should be more “reluctant to delete things” and “very cautious with permanent bans.”

–CNN Business’ Rishi Iyengar and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.