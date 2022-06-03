'Putin is a killer,' says Ukraine goalkeeper as he sends a message of hope to his country

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin make a save during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev on December 1, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Football legend Didier Drogba delivers a speech after being appointed as the World Health Organization's Goodwill Ambassador for Sports and Health at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 18, 2021. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

Darijo Srna on Ukrainian clubs' push for peace and his own struggle with war

Players of both teams stand behind an anti war banner prior to the friendly fund-raising football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Dynamo Kyiv in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 26, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One match between West Ham United and Olympique Lyon at Olympic Stadium on April 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates after shooting from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal 1:2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, western Germany on April 30, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Marco Reus: 'Haaland can be one of the best strikers in the world'

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates with Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Haaland the 'last piece in the jigsaw puzzle' for City's UCL hopes?

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Aurélien Tchouaméni lifts the lid on his future: 'It's a good situation to be in [...] But at the end it's just social media'

Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France on May 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

'Maybe we are alone': Jude Bellingham questions whether authorities 'care' about racist abuse directed at Black footballers

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 14: Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is seen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on May 14, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

CNN —

He may be arguably the most sought-after midfielder in European football, but Aurélien Tchouaméni isn’t letting that distract him as he strives for self-improvement.

As a boy, the 22-year-old Tchouaméni says he was instilled with a hunger for greatness – a work ethic that still rings true today.

“When I was young, my parents told me you can do anything you want, but at the end, you have to be the best,” he tells CNN Sport in an exclusive interview at the end of May.

“If you want to work in a company, you have to be the director of this company; if you want to be a chef, you have to work in the best restaurants.

“This mentality allows me to be the person who I am today.”

For weeks, speculation has been circulating about where Tchouaméni, who has just completed his second season with AS Monaco in France, will be playing next season.

This year’s Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly the favorites, while French champion Paris Saint-Germain is also rumored to have shown interest in signing the talented, box-to-box midfielder.

Tchouaméni celebrates scoring his first goal for France against Ivory Coast in March. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s good to be in this situation because it means that I’m in a good position,” says Tchouaméni.

“I worked a lot to be in this position to have the best clubs who want me. But at the end, it’s just social media, social networks. The most important for me is to be good at training, to be good at the next game, and then we will see.”

The impact of racism

As he continues to make an impact on the pitch, Tchouaméni also wants to inspire change away from it.

That partly stems from an incident in the Czech Republic last year when he said he was racially abused by Sparta Prague fans in the stadium and later revealed he had received death threats after the game.

But he says that was by no means his first experience of racism.

“In the comments on Instagram or something like that, my first idea was to avoid it – I was very young and it was difficult for me to (ignore) it,” says Tchouaméni.

“With my experience in Prague during the game, it was a different situation because I was more mature. And I just wanted to do something because it’s not normal in the end.”

READ: ‘Threat Matrix’ study reveals football and basketball players ‘suffer horrific online abuse’

Tchouaméni controls the ball against FC Metz in December. VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

In light of his experience in Prague, Tchouaméni says he asked to meet with European football governing body UEFA to discuss approaches to tackling racism, although he is yet to receive a response.

“We have to find a solution,” he says.

“I speak about the world of football: How can we do to avoid this problem? That’s why I asked some questions to UEFA to ask if it was possible, for example, to have like a brainstorming – to think about what we can do to have a better world.

“As athletes, we have more impact when we say something. I see more athletes who have decided to say what they have to say … It’s not easy because it’s very difficult to say in 10 days racism will be over, but it’s better.”

CNN has also contacted UEFA about the incident and Tchouaméni’s subsequent response but has not yet had a reply.

The France international’s social activism has also led to a meeting with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Video Ad Feedback 02:27 - Source: CNN Aurélien Tchouaméni lifts the lid on his future: 'It's a good situation to be in [...] But at the end it's just social media'

“It was a great experience for me,” says Tchouaméni.

“I watched a lot of videos about what he did before. And I said to him about my experience with what happened in the Czech Republic. You know, it’s not the same situation, but I think what he did is very powerful.”

Style on the pitch and pressure

Having started his professional career in France at Bordeaux, Tchouaméni moved to Monaco in 2020 and established himself as arguably the club’s most valued player.

“I try to be the link between defensive and offensive players – recover balls, play forward every time, and also try to score some goals to help team,” he says.

His domestic performances earned Tchouaméni his first international call-up with France last year, and he has gone on to play eight times for Les Bleus, scoring his first goal in March against Ivory Coast.

In that time, he has tried to draw as much knowledge as possible from experienced players like Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba.

“I ask some questions to Paul, to Karim to try to be better, to grows as a player,” he says.

“You have some pressure when you come in the national team for the first time. But I was calm and I have a lot of serenity. At the end, it’s just football and I just have to do my thing.”

France's head coach Didier Deschamps (center) shares a joke with Pogba (right) and Tchouaméni (left) during a training session in Kyiv in September. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

READ: Jude Bellingham questions whether authorities ‘care’ about racist abuse directed at Black footballers

Pressure is something Tchouaméni has become accustomed to handling – even at such an early stage in his football career.

With a potential move away from Monaco on the horizon, as well as the possibility of being selected for France’s World Cup squad in Qatar later this year, expectations are likely to grow.

“Everybody will have their own ideas about you, you just have to continue to be you and to fix your goals and to achieve them,” says Tchouaméni.

“I try to embrace expectations, because when you have expectations, it means that you’re at the top level. For me, the pressure is good.”