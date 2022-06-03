This weekend, you’ll find a deal on ThermoWorks thermometers, a discounted Zwilling chef’s knife and savings on Adizero x Allbirds running shoes. All that and more below.

Walmart+ Weekend

Walmart Walmart

If Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day are practically national holidays in your book, here’s another one to add to your calendar: Walmart+ Weekend. For the first time ever, members of the retailer’s Walmart+ program will be able to shop exclusive discounts on a slew of items, from electronics and tech to toys and sporting goods to fashion and home decor to tools and pets, through June 5.

Summer Party sale

Bluemercury Bluemercury

Save on holy-grail skincare and cosmetics through June 8 thanks to Bluemercury’s annual Summer Party, happening online and in-store. The event offers up to 20% off, and the more you spend, the more you’ll save. Whether you’re stocking up on SPF or adding to your makeup collection, Bluemercury carries all the hottest brands at a discount right now.

Father’s Day sale

ThermoWorks ThermoWorks

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Just in time for Father’s Day — and summer barbecues — the brand is offering a bunch of its bestselling tools at solid discounts. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal on our top pick meat thermometer, the Thermapen One.

$113 $44.07 with code DECORSAVE at eBay

Zwilling Zwilling

If you’re looking to upgrade your chopping but don’t want to budget for the price of an entire knife set, why not pick up this chef’s knife by Zwilling, now over half off at eBay? Zwilling earned the runner-up spot in our knife set roundup for their super sharp blade, and durable and ergonomic construction. Just use the code DECORSAVE for the full discount.

$120 $48 with code ADIDAS35OFF at eBay

Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e Allbirds

Thanks to a discount on Adidas apparel at eBay, you can score these coveted trainers at a steep discount right now. A product of the Adizero x Allbirds collaboration, these shoes are comfortable, lightweight and made from natural materials. With the code ADIDAS35OFF, they’re an extra 35% off.

More deals to shop

• Score this high-performing Roomba robot vacuum for under $180, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

• Save on “makeup for skincare freaks” during the Kosas Summer Event, offering 20% off sitewide through June 9.

• Save on t-strap cork-sole Birkenstocks at eBay right now, just in time for casual summer fits.

• Don’t miss these discounts on Samsung monitors for your WFH setup, including a curved screen monitor.

• Whether you’re hanging in the park, on a rooftop or on the beach, this Bose portable speaker is a must-have for tunes on the go.

• Save on prints at Jachs NY, especially for a pattern-loving dad, with code PRNT at checkout.

• Save on AirTags right now — you’ll thank yourself later when you find your keys on the first try.

• Another portable speaker is on sale right now, this time the waterproof JBL Flip 6 at just $103 (it’s usually $130).

• It’s Potty Training Awareness Month — who knew — so you can get 20% off kid-friendly Potty Pets at Squatty Potty with code SUMMER20.

Thanks to this Memorial Day sale extension at Apt2B, you can still take 15% off chic furniture sitewide.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Sale Event

Thinx

Right now, you can score discounts on period-proof underwear sitewide at Thinx. Their Super Summer sale offers 25% off everything from leak-proof thongs to overnight shorts and workout leggings. No matter your flow, with Thinx you’ll get peace of mind on your period.

$29.99 From $13.99 at Tile

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on a variety of models and bundles in genuinely gorgeous colorways: the Slim, Mate, Pro and Vibe options are all seeing discounts. Whether you want a credit card–shaped tracker to store in your wallet or something for your key ring, this sale has you covered.

50% off subscriptions

1Password 1Password

The sheer number of apps and services each of us use on a daily or weekly basis is headache-inducing — keep your information safe without the hassle with a password manager like 1Password. With robust filling features that include integration across nearly every platform and browser extension, along with a seamless setup process and an intuitive suite of apps, 1Password is our choice for the best password manager. Right now you can take advantage of their sitewide promotion, offering 50% off your first year for both individual and family plans.

$549 $449.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in a few colors — the full discount applies in-cart. That’s $100 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

OXO Adobe Stock

Whether you’re a barbecue novice or grill master, OXO’s top-rated grilling tools are a worthy addition or upgrade to your existing collection. They offer spatulas, tongs, thermometers and anything else you could possibly need for your next cookout. Best of all, OXO’s entire grilling collection is 20% off just in time for summer.