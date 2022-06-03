There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hill House Home’s new summer collection, Made In’s grill-ready cookware and new kids’ decor line from The Home Depot.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

New floaty styles have arrived

Hill House Home Hill House Home

New season, new batch of Nap Dresses. The summer line from Hill House Home is ready to shop online, and it’s the biggest yet from the brand. Inspired by from Italy’s coastal towns for classics like The Ellie ($150), plus new colorways in lilac stripe and rosebud, new styles include a pink lace “Collector’s Edition” ($175) of the comfy dress that took over wardrobes during the pandemic, plus silky and tulle versions as well ($250-$275). Two other launches include The Daphne dress ($150), which is a more structured take on the Ellie and comes in two blue and green florals, and The Laura Dress, which moves out of loose-and-flowing silhouettes and into a more tailored shirtdress.

If the brand’s floral and pastel patterns haven’t been your vibe, there’s also a Missoni-like Raschel Knit, which features zigzags in blues or pinks on material handcrafted in Italy. Plenty more styles and new colorways — including a sea creatures pattern — are available to shop too.

DIY Dye for your old (or new) favorites

Parade x Rit Parade

Turning a plain white tee into a DIY tie-dyed creation might be a classic summer camp activity for kids, but now you can get back into it as an adult thanks to Parade’s new partnership with heritage fabric dye brand Rit. Starting today, you can shop plastic-free kits ($44-48) that come with three dyes (in yellow, fuschia, and blue), plus a Parade tee.

This isn’t a buy-and-dye once thing though: The kit comes with instructions for three different dye techniques for household items, plus a guide for achieving 10 different shades with the colors included in the kit.

Super-technical clothing for long-distance and sprinting alike

Lululemon SenseKnit Lululemon

If you’re getting into summer running mode, Lululemon’s just dropped the latest iteration of its nine-piece SenseKnit collection made for men and women, and it’s been designed (well, engineered) to eliminate the distractions you hate while jogging, sprinting, and marathoning — waistbands that fall down, shirts that chafe and more. Each garment has been tested and fine-tuned with feedback from five brand ambassadors and runners (a.k.a. the people knowing what they need for running the most).

Pieces range from $58 to $198 and include essentials like bike-style running shorts, close-fitting tank tops and streamlined bodysuits, as well as running sleeves and running tights.

The latest — and last — collab with Reese Witherspoon’s line is here

Land's End x Draper James Land's End

For four years Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James line has partnered with Land’s End for an apparel and swimwear collab that added Draper James’s signature gingham and florals to the classic retailer’s styles. Now, the final collection is here, and true to form, it’s designed for a range of inclusive sizes for men, women and kids. Pieces range from $15.95 to $144.95 and include chlorine-resistant bikinis ($77.95), men’s polos in supima cotton ($52.95), kids’ snap-neck pullovers ($52.95) and tote bags ($67.95) for the summer schedule of sporting events and pool days.

Hit the trails in floral, gingham and color-blocked looks

The Great x Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Emily Current’s and Meritt Elliott’s The Great label and Eddie Bauer have teamed up for a third collection full of trail-ready pieces — think hiking sandals, tanks, socks, pants and more — with price points ranging from $30 to $200 and sizes up to 3X. Rather than ultra-rugged solid shades of navy and brown we’re used to seeing in outdoor wear, the collection is full of florals, color blocking and gingham for pieces that are both practical and joyful for a day out in nature.

Home and travel

Elegant cookware for sizzling summer dinners

Made In Griddle and Grill Press Made In

Summer means sizzling steaks and grilled vegetables, and Made In — cookware where design meets value — has debuted two new pieces you’re going to want for summer recipes. First up is the griddle, which gives your favorite key and veg perfect grill markings, and then there’s the grill press, which turns grilled food into gold with the help of a little extra weight.

Artist-driven designs for your pet friends

Redbubble Pets Redbubble

If our pets needed any way to get cuter, it’s with this new category from Redbubble. Bandanas, blankets, feeding mats and more are getting the site’s artist-driven design treatment, perfect for personalizing your pet’s gear to your home (or your home to your pet).

65 pieces for kids’ rooms that bring themed spaces to life

The Home Depot StyleWell Kids The Home Depot

Kids use their rooms to express a lot of personality, and here for you on that decorating mission is The Home Depot’s new (and online-only) StyleWell Kids collection, a new 65-piece collection featuring bed and bath decor, textiles and accents. Items follow classic kid-room themes (modern princesses, nautical, outdoors) and are available to buy as full sets for one-and-done redecorating, or as one-offs that fit into what you already have at home. They’re not designed for just for a few years of childhood either: Pieces feature colorways and patterns that appeal to young kids, but thanks to touches like more modern gray-blues instead of, say, primary colors, can take them a little further on, too.

A whole kitchen in two pieces

Ninja PossiblePan Ninja

You’ve heard from CNN Underscored (and this column) about a certain Our Place pot and pan that promises to replace a ton of kitchen equipment — and now Ninja is getting into the small-kitchen game with the Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan and PossiblePot ($129.99 each).

Ninja’s PossiblePan promises to do the work of 12 cooking tools (meaning you don’t need to have a ton of pans rattling around), and the PossiblePot is a seven-quart pot that will steam, roast, braise and more. Both pieces are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees — plus they look good out on the counter too with colorways that include smoked paprika, olive and cherry

The world’s fastest-deploying car awning

Kammok Crosswing Kammok

Car awnings seem like a great idea in theory, especially with #vanlife officially a thing — who wouldn’t want to turn their car into a shady spot for camping and road trips? But the cumbersome setup has long been a little bit of a downer. Now, Kammok’s Crosswing promises to solve that problem with a leg-free setup that gets up and shading in three seconds, even with 5- and 7-foot lengths. You don’t have to do anything fancy to get it going either: It’ll attach on to a range of crossbars, including all from Yakima, Thule and Rhino Rack. It’s still in Kickstarter mode, so head there to contribute to its development.

Beauty and health

Luxe electric toothbrushes and gold gel toothpaste in shiny gold

Moon Gold Collection Moon

If you’ve ever wanted to brush your teeth with gold (hey, why not?), now you can: Moon’s new Gold Collection features a new metallic colorway for its Electric Toothbrush ($69.99 as-is or $59.99 with brush head subscription), which has five sonic cleaning modes and holds a charge for six weeks. There’s also a fluoride-free 24k Gold Gel Toothpaste ($12.99), featuring 24K gold mica flakes (sparkle aside, the toothpaste is also formulated to deep clean and whiten your teeth).

Colorful makeup palettes, brushes, and more

Morphe Morphe

We’re always here for a colorful makeup palette, and Morphe Made With Pride Collection delivers just what we need for a rainbow of shades this June. The collection ($8-26) includes two artistry palettes, face and body gems and a colorful eye brush set — but best of all, the brand is giving every single penny of the net proceeds to the nonprofit The Trevor Project, which aims to end suicide among young people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

Flossing, but make it fun

Cocofloss S'mores Set Cocofloss

Flossing is no one’s idea of good time, but Cocofloss is here to make it better with it’s not-mint-flavored, dentist-approved floss — this time with a s’mores-inspired bundle ($12.99) designed for Father’s Day (though TBH you don’t need an occasion to pick one of these up). It’s perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth: The set includes a 33-yard spool of ultra-cleansing Cocofloss in both Dark Chocolate and Vanilla Bean. If you do want to pick it up for the dad figure in your life, be sure to place your order by June 9.

Electronics

More speed and a better webcam in one handy laptop

Surface Laptop Go 2 Microsoft

We’ve tested out the brand-new Surface Laptop Go 2, ($599) which is available for preorder now, and we’ve found that it really stacks up when it comes to speed and webcam — perfect for if you’re conducting meetings remotely or depend on speed to get deadlines done (raises hand). While it might look like a Mac with that rose gold colorway (and others), it’s way less than half the price and tops our rankings for computers that come in at less than $600. And in a feat that’s great for those of us who like to take our computer to the coffeeshop and back, it weighs in at under 2.5 pounds.

Audio with best-in-class performance for immersive gaming

Razer Barracuda Razer

We’re all for a practical pair of earbuds, but if you’re serious about your gaming, chances are you’re going to want something with a little more oomph. Enter Razer’s new line of Barracuda gaming headsets, which goes from your commute to a Fortnite session and back again. You can tap a button to toggle between functionalities, whether it’s high-speed connectivity for home use or Bluetooth for mobile, and use the app to customize the EQ to whatever game or music is currently on play.