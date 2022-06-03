First African-born Miss France investigated over apartment gift from late Gabon president

Paris (CNN) Rwandan-born French actress Sonia Rolland has been placed under formal investigation in France following her indictment in a probe into the huge fortune of the late Gabonese President Omar Bongo, which prosecutors allege includes ill-gotten assets.

Rolland was the first African-born winner of the Miss France pageant in 2000, when she was age 22. In 2003, the beauty queen received an apartment in Paris as a gift from Bongo, with the real estate valued at about €800,000 (over $850,000), according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The French National Prosecutor for Financial Crimes (PNF) confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Rolland has been put under formal investigation on charges of "concealment and embezzlement of public funds."

No warrant of arrest has been issued against Rolland, the prosecutor's office said.

In a statement sent to CNN, her lawyer Charles Morel said the luxury real estate Rolland acquired from the Bongo family was unsolicited and was only discovered to be questionable after many years.