Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession
Updated 1:19 PM ET, Thu June 2, 2022
(CNN)Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appeared Thursday on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony with several members of her family as celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London.
It was the moment many fans below were waiting for. However, there were a few notable absences following the monarch's decision last month that only royals carrying out official duties would be invited to join her.
That call ruled out Prince Harry — sixth in line to the throne — and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex both of whom stepped back from royal duties in 2020. It also meant Prince Andrew, who lost his HRH title in January, was not present either.
Alongside the Queen were three of her children, Charles, Edward and Anne. Prince William and Catherine and their children, as well as a number of other relatives. So, if you're still having a hard time deciphering your Earl of Wessex from your Princess Royal, here's a handy guide to who's who in the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.