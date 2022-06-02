Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession

(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appeared Thursday on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony with several members of her family as celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London.

It was the moment many fans below were waiting for. However, there were a few notable absences following the monarch's decision last month that only royals carrying out official duties would be invited to join her.

Alongside the Queen were three of her children, Charles, Edward and Anne. Prince William and Catherine and their children, as well as a number of other relatives. So, if you're still having a hard time deciphering your Earl of Wessex from your Princess Royal, here's a handy guide to who's who in the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.