Tim Laurence, from left, Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch&#39;s 70 years of service. (Humphrey Nemar/Pool Photo via AP)
Tim Laurence, from left, Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Humphrey Nemar/Pool Photo via AP)

Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession

By CNN Staff

Updated 1:19 PM ET, Thu June 2, 2022

(CNN)Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appeared Thursday on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony with several members of her family as celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London.

Interactive: Queen Elizabeth II — How 70 years of portraits have made her an icon
It was the moment many fans below were waiting for. However, there were a few notable absences following the monarch's decision last month that only royals carrying out official duties would be invited to join her.
That call ruled out Prince Harry — sixth in line to the throne — and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex both of whom stepped back from royal duties in 2020. It also meant Prince Andrew, who lost his HRH title in January, was not present either.
Alongside the Queen were three of her children, Charles, Edward and Anne. Prince William and Catherine and their children, as well as a number of other relatives. So, if you're still having a hard time deciphering your Earl of Wessex from your Princess Royal, here's a handy guide to who's who in the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.