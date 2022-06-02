Extinct headbutting relative reveals how the giraffe grew a long neck

(CNN) A strange early relative of the giraffe was perfectly adapted for some serious headbutting 17 million years ago, according to new research.

The oddball giraffoid didn't have the signature long neck of today's giraffe. Instead, the ancient animal, built for fierce fighting, sported helmet-like headgear and the most complex head-neck joints ever seen in a mammal.

Researchers have dubbed this creature Discokeryx xiezhi. In Chinese legends, xiezhi is a mythical one-horned creature resembling a goat.

The fossil was first found in China's northwestern Junggar Basin in 1996, and researchers have been studying it at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing ever since. Since then, more fossils have been recovered.

At first, scientists weren't really sure what they were looking at as they studied the unusual skull and four cervical vertebrae. It was only within the last three years that researchers realized this weird fossil belonged to a giraffoid -- and that it might help them unlock how giraffes have evolved.

