Tulsa hospital shooting victim remembered by colleagues as a kind man whose impact touched lives in Tulsa and Africa

(CNN) Two physicians, one receptionist and one patient were killed during a shooting inside an Oklahoma medical building on Wednesday.

A gunman, who was also a patient at the hospital himself, shot and killed Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love in a medical building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, authorities said during a Thursday news conference.

The shooter had recently undergone surgery performed by Phillips and "blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said. The gunman was found dead inside the hospital complex.

"We are supposed to be the ones that are caring for others during tragedies like this. To think that our caregivers were the victims is just incomprehensible to me," Dr. Ryan Parker, the associate chief medical officer at Saint Francis and an ER physician said during a press conference Thursday.

"They died while serving others," she said. "They died in the line of duty."

