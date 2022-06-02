8-year-old is killed by South Carolina man shooting randomly at cars, police say

(CNN) A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after authorities say he "fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles," resulting in the death of an 8-year-old boy, according to a news release from Florence County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, May 28, deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to a call of multiple shots fired at cars on Old River Road in Florence, South Carolina, the release stated. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle containing two victims -- including the 8-year-old passenger -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, however, the child -- who the release identified as Quarius Naqua Dunham -- died from his injuries. The child's father, the driver of the vehicle, was struck in the leg. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

According to CNN affiliate WBTW, the child's mother was also in the car but was not injured.

The family, who are from New Hampshire, were in South Carolina for vacation, WBTW reported.

