Casper Ruud downs Holger Rune to set up a French Open semifinal against Marin Cilic

(CNN) In the first all-Scandinavian quarterfinal in French Open history, Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 to advance to the semifinal.

For both players, it was a maiden appearance in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros while 19-year-old Rune became the first Danish man to reach this stage of the French Open.

Rune had enjoyed a fairytale run to the quarters, upsetting Denis Shapovalov in the first round and No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, before eventually falling to Ruud.

"A big day for Norwegian tennis because we have also a female player Ulrikke Eikeri who made the finals of mixed doubles today. She's even one step further than me!" Ruud said in his post-match, on-court interview.

"These are the matches that you dream about playing. And hopefully, of course, even the final if it's possible," he continued. "I have to be really focused and bring my A-game in the semifinal."

