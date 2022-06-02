Latest in tech
Microsoft's Xbox Series X (black) and series S (white) gaming consoles are displayed at a flagship store of SK Telecom in Seoul on November 10, 2020.
Microsoft's Xbox Series X (black) and series S (white) gaming consoles are displayed at a flagship store of SK Telecom in Seoul on November 10, 2020.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
CNN Business  — 

Microsoft is leaving the door open to employees who want to form or join a union.

The tech giant will “respect” the right of its workers to organize and is “committed to creative and collaborative approaches” to work with unions, according to Microsoft’s president and vice chair, Brad Smith.

“Recent unionization campaigns across the country — including in the tech sector — have led us to conclude that inevitably these issues will touch on more businesses, potentially including our own,” Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday.

“Our employees will never need to organize to have a dialogue with Microsoft’s leaders,” Smith wrote. “But we also recognize the workplace is changing.”

Microsoft’s show of support comes in the wake of high-profile and often contentious unionization efforts at some of its Big Tech rivals. Amazon (AMZN) recently faced unionization efforts at two warehouse facilities in New York City. Workers at one of the warehouses, known as JFK8, successfully voted in favor of doing so, becoming the first Amazon (AMZN) workers to formally unionize in the United States. Amazon (AMZN) is challenging the results.

Apple (AAPL) employees at one of the company’s retail stores in Atlanta filed for union election earlier this year, while employees at another store in New York City are also trying to unionize.

Microsoft (MSFT) could also be engaging with a union sooner rather than later thanks to its yet-to-be-completed $68.7 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard. A group of quality assurance employees at Raven Software, a gaming studio owned by Activision Blizzard that works on the company’s popular “Call of Duty” game series, voted to form a union last week.

Microsoft’s top gaming executive, Xbox chief Phil Spencer, reportedly expressed support for Raven’s union during a recent all-hands meeting.