Everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA Finals

(CNN) The climax to a thrilling NBA season gets underway on Thursday, as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics for the greatest prize in basketball.

For Steve Kerr's Warriors, this is their sixth Finals appearance in eight seasons and this dynasty is looking for its fourth Larry O'Brien trophy, a feat that could cement the team amongst the greatest teams of all-time.

At the other end of the floor is a Celtics team led by first-year head coach Ime Ukoda, who has done a remarkable job turning the franchise into one of the best defensive teams in the league after a rocky start to the season.

Given the level at which Warriors franchise star Steph Curry has played for stretches of the season -- even recently winning the inaugural Magic Johnson Trophy as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP -- it would seem foolish to suggest that this could be the last chance this iteration of the Warriors has at winning a championship.

But at 34 years of age -- with key teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson both 32 -- and with some below-par periods this year, the window is closing quickly.

