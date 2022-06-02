Top business news
LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'_00001210.png
LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'_00001210.png
Now playing
01:30
LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
Now playing
02:16
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of an economic 'hurricane'
CNN
Now playing
04:09
'I was wrong': US treasury secretary admits she was wrong about US inflation in 2021
Now playing
02:28
How the Biden WH predictions about inflation are biting back now
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
Now playing
02:31
Oil industry consultant: 'Can't drill our way out of' Russian oil ban
Reuters
Now playing
04:00
EU reaches deal on Russian oil ban. What will replace it?
Now playing
02:57
Workers consider cost of commute: 'It doesn't make sense for me'
Caltech/Reuters
Now playing
01:51
This new technology helps drones survive strong winds
Now playing
02:11
Tesla should be worried about this electric luxury car
Now playing
03:05
How this hospitality company is adapting to changes in the workforce
CNN
Now playing
02:44
Lifeguard shortage forces pool and beach closures
Now playing
02:27
Worried about a recession? Here are 3 ways to 'bear-proof' your money
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on March 31, 2021 in New York City. As Americans increasingly look for larger spaces now that many are working and educating their children from home, prices of homes have risen an estimated 16% as supply can't meet demand. The number of homes for sale stands at a record low, with only a two-month supply at the current pace of sales.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on March 31, 2021 in New York City. As Americans increasingly look for larger spaces now that many are working and educating their children from home, prices of homes have risen an estimated 16% as supply can't meet demand. The number of homes for sale stands at a record low, with only a two-month supply at the current pace of sales.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
02:32
Typical monthly payment for US home up 42% in a year
Now playing
04:02
Moody's chief economist: 'Uncomfortably high' risk of recession in US
NEW YORK - APRIL 9: A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks past the New York Stock Exchange April 9, 2003 in New York City. Rain continued for a second day after New York CIty was blanketed by four inches from a Spring snowstorm. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - APRIL 9: A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks past the New York Stock Exchange April 9, 2003 in New York City. Rain continued for a second day after New York CIty was blanketed by four inches from a Spring snowstorm. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Now playing
01:09
What is a bear market?
Now playing
01:09
Pentagon official shows video of unidentified object
New York CNN Business  — 

LeBron James is a billionaire, marking the first time an active NBA player has achieved that milestone, according to one calculation.

Forbes said that the Los Angeles Lakers star has “maximized his business,” generating more than $1.2 billion in pretax earnings. His NBA salary from three different teams during the past 19 years has amounted to $383 million, and James has “raked in upwards of $900 million in income from endorsements and other business ventures,” the magazine said.

In addition to lucrative endorsement deals with Nike (NKE), AT&T (T), Pepsi (PEP)Co and Walmart, Forbes said that James structured his deals to include equity in those brands, giving him a “cut of the upside instead of a quick paycheck.” The four-time NBA champion also has investments in fitness startup Tonal, ridesharing company Lyft and eatery upstart Blaze Pizza.

Another lucrative investment for James is TV and movie studio SpringHill Entertainment, which Forbes values at around $300 million. The studio helped produce “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a movie he starred in that earned $163 million in box office receipts worldwide.

James has long dreamed of being a billionaire.

“It’s my biggest milestone,” he told GQ in a 2014 interview. “Obviously I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

Notably, Michael Jordan is the only other basketball billionaire on Forbes’ list. He didn’t achieve that until 2014, more than a decade after he retired.