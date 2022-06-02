Alan Pardew leaves CSKA Sofia after fans allegedly racially abuse players

(CNN) Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has left CSKA Sofia after he claims fans racially abused the team's players, he announced Wednesday.

Pardew, who was appointed manager in April, announced he is leaving the Bulgarian club after the actions of a "small group of organized racist fans" at a game against Botev Plovdiv.

"The events before and after the match against Botev Plovdiv were unacceptable not only for me but also for my assistant Alex Dyer and for my players," Pardew, who first joined the club as technical director in 2020, said in a statement posted to the team's website.

CSKA lost the Bulgaria Cup final to rival Levski Sofia last month. A week after the match, as the CSKA team arrived to play a league game against Botev Plovdiv, large numbers of angry fans gathered outside the stadium, according to reports.

Four Black players were allegedly subjected to racist abuse and had bananas thrown at them, Sky Sports reported. The players initially refused to play in the game following the abuse leveled at them, but were later persuaded to, according to the report.

