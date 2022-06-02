For those planning on beating the summer heat by staying in and gaming, Walmart is yet again offering a chance to score the still-elusive PS5. The mega-retailer will have the standard $499 PlayStation 5 in stock today (June 2) at 3pm ET, and as with previous Walmart restocks, you’ll have to be a Walmart+ member to have a shot at buying one.

Essentially Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is a premium shopping service that gets you access to exclusive deals (such as this PS5 drop) as well as perks like free shipping from Walmart.com and free delivery from your local Walmart store. The service costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year — while there’s a free trial available, you’ll have to be a paid member to participate in this PS5 restock.

PlayStation 5 The hottest current-gen console Sony PlayStation 5 Console GameStop Walmart will have the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 in stock today at 3pm ET, exclusively for Walmart+ members. $499 at Walmart

This PS5 offer is part of Walmart+ weekend, which runs from June 2 to June 5. Much like Amazon Prime Day, this special sales event will offer a wealth of exclusive discounts on everything from home goods to electronics.

If you do manage to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 today, now’s a particularly great time to own one. This month will see the launch of Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service, which was updated with premium tiers that offers instant access to a large library of games a la Xbox Game Pass.

PlayStation Plus Extra (starting at $14.99 per month) will get you more than 400 downloadable PS5 and PS4 titles that includes heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War, while PlayStation Plus Premium (starting at $17.99 per month) throws hundreds of older PlayStation classics on top of that. Even if you don’t snag a PS5 anytime soon, you’ll be able to enjoy many of these titles on your PS4 before you upgrade.

As always, we expect this PS5 drop to go fast, so you should keep a few tips in mind to give yourself the best shot. Make sure your Walmart+ membership is set up well in advance of restock time, and that you already have a payment option stored so you’re not scrambling for your credit card at the last minute. Also, don’t give up too early — while the console may seem out of stock right away, it’s likely because the website is getting slammed. A few minutes of patiently refreshing the page just might work in your favor.

And if you’re unsuccessful this time around, we’re always tracking the latest PS5 restock updates to help you out for the next one. Good luck!