Hong Kong (CNN) Concerns are growing for Australian TV host Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China for nearly two years, following an interview with her partner in which he claimed authorities had cut her access to embassy officials and tightened her food supply.

Cheng, a former business anchor for China's state broadcaster CGTN and mother of two, is accused of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, a charge that carries a possible sentence of between five years to life in prison.

She has been in custody since August 2020 and her original detention came amid rapidly worsening ties between Canberra and Beijing.

Her partner Nick Coyle, the outgoing head of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce, told CNN affiliate Sky News Australia regular consular visits have been suspended "indefinitely," ostensibly due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing.

"I find that unacceptable," Coyle said in an interview published Thursday. "These monthly consular visits have literally been what's kept her going for 20 months. She's been able to make no phone calls with anybody, she's had maybe three visits from her lawyer to prepare for the trial. She's not had one phone call with family or her children. Nothing."

