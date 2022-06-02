Singapore (CNN) Mohammad Jalehar was a teenager in the 1990s when he heard warnings about looming food and water shortages in Singapore.

"Whenever our government would clash with Malaysia's, we were told that there would be no more meat or fish or vegetables coming in from Malaysia to feed our families. Water would also be cut off," he said.

Now in his 50s, the chicken seller who runs a stall with his wife at a wet market in the Bedok South district feels like history is repeating itself.

For decades, Singapore, a rich but land-poor island nation, has relied on its closest neighbor Malaysia for a third of its poultry imports. Every month, about 3.6 million mostly live chickens are exported to Singapore, then slaughtered and chilled.

But Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob last week announced drastic measures: his country would ban live chicken exports to Singapore from June in an effort to tackle a domestic shortage that has sent prices soaring.

