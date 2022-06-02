Abused and abandoned, three women share their stories of pregnancy with schizophrenia

This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

Cotonou, Benin (CNN) As you walk through the fading white gates of the Association Saint Camille de Lellis, named after the patron of the sick, you are consumed by the buzz of activity everywhere.

Just beyond the entrance, people rest on raffia mats while others chat with friends or family who have come to visit. To the left of the entrance is a courtyard where dozens of residents are waiting to be attended to; in the open space ahead, women chat as they plait each other's hair. Beyond all this activity in the foreground lies the chapel for those seeking solace.

The facility, known locally as the Saint Camille center, or just "St. Camille," feels like the home of a very large family -- one that houses up to 300 people from across West Africa in desperate need of care. For most of them, the center is the first place they will finally feel safe in a society where mental illness is stigmatized.