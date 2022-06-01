9-year-old playing hide-and-seek survives rare cougar attack in Washington state

(CNN) A 9-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital in Washington state after being attacked by a cougar while playing hide-and-seek outdoors with her friends, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked Saturday as she jumped out to surprise her friends, the department said in a statement. The children had been attending a camp near Fruitland in northeastern Washington, about 70 miles from Spokane.

Lily was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she is out of the intensive care unit and making an "amazing" recovery, her mother said in the statement.

"We are extremely thankful for this little girl's resiliency and we're impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter," said the wildlife department's Capt. Mike Sprecher. "It happened fast and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly."

Lily "wants people to know she was 'very brave and tough' in the face of the attack," the statement said.

