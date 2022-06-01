Latest Videos
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo.
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo.
Uvalde CISD
CNN  — 

Pete Arredondo, the embattled Uvalde school police chief who led the flawed response to last week’s school shooting, told CNN exclusively Wednesday he is in touch daily with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) but declined to answer further questions about the massacre.

When asked about reports that he was not cooperating with Texas DPS, Arredondo told CNN, “I am in contact with DPS everyday.”

Arredondo was wearing a badge and a gun when he spoke to CNN outside of his home in Uvalde. He said his swearing-in Tuesday night as Uvalde city council member was “a private thing” out of respect for the families, saying the families are the focus right now.

In a separate interview with CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz outside his office, Arredondo said he’s not going to release any information while funerals are ongoing.

“We’re going to be respectful to the family,” he said. “We’re going to do that eventually. Whenever this is done and the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously.”

It’s the first time Arredondo has commented since two brief press statements on the day of the attack, in which he said the gunman was dead but provided little information on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation and taking no questions.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the attack last Tuesday, and officials have so far failed to answer major questions about the delayed police response.

The school police chief was identified last week by DPS as the commanding officer who decided not to breach the locked classrooms where the shooter had holed up and instead to stand back and wait for reinforcements – even as children inside called 911 and begged police for help.

DPS Director Steven McCraw did not identify Arredondo by name, but he said the chief made the “wrong decision” not to engage with the gunman sooner.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez and Andy Rose contributed to this report.