2 Utah families sue over ban on transgender women and girls competing in school sports

(CNN) The families of two Utah teenagers have filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.

The suit asks the court to declare the ban unconstitutional and block its enforcement. It was filed Tuesday in the Third Judicial District Court for Salt Lake County.

In March, GOP lawmakers in Utah overrode Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of HB 11, which bans transgender athletes from competing on women's and girls' sports teams. Advocates said the law was necessary to preserve fair competition opportunities, but Cox questioned the need for it and said it targeted a marginalized group with a high suicide rate.

In Utah, a group representing the two student plaintiffs said the state's law is unfounded.

Read More