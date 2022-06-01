Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a 'suspect has been shot' after an active shooter situation

CNN —

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say there are “multiple injuries” and “potentially multiple casualties” after an active shooter situation at a hospital.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians’ office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead,” police said in the post. “Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats.”

Police were evacuating the building and evacuating victims Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said Wednesday.

“We have multiple floors… with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said.

“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” Meulenberg said.

There has been a reunification site set up for family members and friends at Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park, police added.

