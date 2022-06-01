Two federal lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin and the city of Minneapolis allege excessive force stemming from 2017 incidents

(CNN) Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's killing, is named in two new civil lawsuits alleging excessive use of force during separate encounters in 2017.

The plaintiffs, Zoya Code and John Pope, both Black, say in their lawsuits that Chauvin restrained them on the ground with his knee on their necks, which their attorneys call Chauvin's "signature move."

Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for Floyd's 2020 murder, during which the then-officer kneeled on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd gasped for air and said, "I can't breathe."

Floyd's killing ignited global and national protests against social injustices and police brutality, particularly those experienced by unarmed Black people during interactions with law enforcement officers.

The city of Minneapolis is also named as a defendant in each lawsuit. Both lawsuits say that "Chauvin was a serial predator who was never stopped by the City -- a walking Monell violation -- and who fully embraced the City's training on dangerous restraint techniques."

