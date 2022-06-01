Suicides among college athletes have grieving parents and students calling for NCAA action

If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

(CNN) Since 22-year-old soccer player Katie Meyer died by suicide in her Stanford University dorm room on March 1, her parents have experienced grief in tidal waves.

"We're OK, but not OK," said Steve Meyer. "We're trying to stay strong for our two daughters, Samantha and Siena, and for Katie's teammates, and friends and anybody else, quite frankly. Yet we are shattered."

Creating 'Katie's Save'

The deaths have sparked concern and calls for action. That's why, the Meyers say, they have announced "Katie's Save," a program they hope will offer an optional consent form for any college student, allowing them to designate a trusted advocate who would receive a general notification in the event of challenges that could threaten their mental health, including a physical injury, a citation, disciplinary action or academic probation.

"Katie's Save" has not yet launched; the Meyer family is currently working with colleges and universities who may adopt this optional form in the future.

Gina and Steve Meyer said the NCAA is supportive of their initiative.

"Members of the NCAA ( Sport Science Institute ) met with Katie Meyer's parents and provided thoughtful commentary on the 'Katie's Save' initiative, and additionally introduced them to potential collaborative partners," the NCAA said in a statement to CNN.

In its statement to CNN, the NCAA acknowledged the "urgency and magnitude" of the "mental health crisis in this country," which it said, "touches every aspect of society."

"We also understand that the mental health crisis has been exacerbated -- for student-athletes and others -- by the isolation and other impacts of COVID-19 ," the statement said, adding the NCAA requires member schools to make mental health services and resources available in consultation with experts.

"The Association, its member schools and core stakeholder associations remain committed to prioritizing the critical challenge of creating and maintaining an environment where student-athletes can obtain mental health services without stigma," the statement said, "while thriving in an environment that promotes mental and physical well-being."

But student-athletes and families who have lost children to suicide say more needs to be done.

A final conversation

On February 28, Gina Meyer was on a video chat with her daughter, she said. She told CNN that Katie expressed excitement about plans for spring break during the call.

Gina Meyer said there were no signs of any distress that night. Katie was found dead the next day. While it is not known why Katie killed herself, she had been coping with a university disciplinary investigation for about six months without telling her parents, they told CNN.

"Had we had a minimal baseline piece of information regarding the situation our daughter was going through, we strongly believe the outcome here may have been different," Steve Meyer said.

The Stanford Women's Rugby team wears "KM" initials on their wrists to honor Katie Meyer at Steuber Rugby Stadium at Stanford University.

The Meyers were not able to specify the nature of the investigation, beyond their understanding that it was related to Katie's "defense of a teammate."

Stanford University told CNN that the school cannot go into detail regarding the complaint about Katie Meyer that was sent to its Office of Community Standards, due to privacy concerns. But public relations staff also said that standard protocols were followed, including giving students information about mental health resources like confidential advisers familiar with the campus's judicial process.

The school also encourages students to bring in someone they trust to support them through the review process, including parents or friends.

At the time of Katie Meyer's death , Stanford shared condolences, saying the community was "devastated by Katie's death," and explained that, "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters."

Student-athletes face unique challenges

Although there have been several recent cases of student-athlete suicides, there is no data available that shows a significant increase in the rate of suicide among this demographic.

The NCAA told CNN it tracks, but does not publicly share, data on student-athlete suicides.

Lacie Hull of the Stanford Cardinal wears the number 19 on her wrist during an NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Elite 8 game in honor of Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer.

"I think that we tend to hear about people who die by suicide when it's in a surprising group," said Jill Harkavy-Friedman, senior vice-president of research for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

"We look at young female college athletes and we think, 'wow, they have everything.' But we don't take a closer look at what's going on with them ... Often we ascribe to them that they're doing great and we don't ask them, 'how are you doing?'"

This problem isn't unique to female students or athletes, said Harkavy-Friedman. And it's worth noting that for many, sports -- particularly team sports -- bring many benefits for athletes, like a built-in community and support system. So sports, said Harkavy-Friedman, can be either a pressure point or an outlet. "That's the thing about suicide: It cuts across all demographics."

Still, the day-to-day demands on student-athletes create unique challenges when it comes to mental health, experts who work with them told CNN following Meyer's death.

Student-athletes juggle the same demands as their non-athlete peers, including maintaining their grades and social lives. But there's also the pressure to perform on the field or court, demanding practice and workout schedules, traveling -- and scrutiny from the public and fans through social and traditional media.