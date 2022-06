'A Great Day in the Stoke' could be one of the largest gatherings of Black surfers. Here's why it matters

(CNN) The stereotype that Black people don't swim is one oft repeated, but for Nathan Fluellen, it wasn't one that was true.

Fluellen grew up in a Black middle class neighborhood in Chicago, where everyone knew how to swim, he told CNN. What he never saw, though, was Black people surfing.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's just something White people do,' because I didn't see any Black people surfing," he said.

Now, Fluellen has been a regular surfer for about five years and is the founder behind " A Great Day in the Stoke ," an event taking place Saturday in Huntington Beach, California -- billed as one of the largest gatherings of Black surfers.

The day will pay homage to moments like "A Great Day in Harlem," a photograph of 57 jazz musicians in Harlem, New York, taken in 1958 by Art Kane, and "A Great Day in Hip-Hop," a photograph of 177 hip-hop artists and producers taken by Gordon Parks in 1998. Both photographs have become iconic for capturing so many Black artists and legends at once.

Read More