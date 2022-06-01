NFL's Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner asked to testify before Congress in hostile workplace culture case

(CNN) The National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder have been called to testify before a Congressional committee as part of the House Committee for Oversight and Reform's investigation into Snyder and the team's reported hostile workplace culture.

Last October, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, announced the investigation following allegations against Snyder.

At a previous Congressional roundtable, former employees and cheerleaders accused Snyder of asking staff to compile lewd video clips of cheerleaders without their knowledge or consent.

A former video production manager alleged that he was asked to produce a lewd video featuring nude outtake clips of cheerleaders from a photoshoot without their knowledge at the request of Snyder.

CNN has reached out to Snyder and the Commanders for comment. Snyder has previously denied these claims.

