Latest Videos
Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Steve Helber/AFP/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
03:31
Depp and Heard paint each other as abusers in trial testimonies
Now playing
03:23
CNN confronts Chief Pete Arredondo. See the interaction
CNN
Now playing
03:31
Why this retired LAPD sergeant thinks Uvalde police chief is 'inept'
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
01:07
Investment strategist: Retailers are talking about 'unwanted inventory levels'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Earlier this week an internal Department of Homeland Security memo issued a warning of a potential rise in threats from both abortion-rights and anti-abortion rights extremists ahead of the announcement for the Supreme Court's potential opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Earlier this week an internal Department of Homeland Security memo issued a warning of a potential rise in threats from both abortion-rights and anti-abortion rights extremists ahead of the announcement for the Supreme Court's potential opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:55
CNN Supreme Court analyst: Investigation into Roe v. Wade leak is 'an aggressive move'
Now playing
06:08
Larry Summers: More rate increases ahead to contain inflation
CNN
Now playing
03:01
Criticism of Uvalde police grows as famiiies start to bury their kids
Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. A jury was picked Monday in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. A jury was picked Monday in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Now playing
02:22
Sussmann's not guilty verdict marks major defeat to Durham investigation
CNN
Now playing
04:09
'I was wrong': US treasury secretary admits she was wrong about US inflation in 2021
CNN
Now playing
05:47
Hear why life-long NRA member gave up his AR-15
WeChat
Now playing
03:01
Watch Shanghai residents race to get out after months of lockdown
Now playing
01:31
'Star Wars' star Moses Ingram says she received 'hundreds' of racist messages
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'God, please don't let him come in my room': Uvalde teacher prayed as gunman approached
CTV
Now playing
02:06
Fewer guns, safer communities: Trudeau introduces gun control bill in Canada
uvalde priest twelve funerals affil pkg ldn vpx_00000610.png
uvalde priest twelve funerals affil pkg ldn vpx_00000610.png
Now playing
01:31
'One huge funeral that is not ending': Funerals begin for Uvalde victims
Now playing
02:28
How the Biden WH predictions about inflation are biting back now
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo.
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo.
Uvalde CISD
Now playing
02:40
Uvalde School District police chief will not be sworn into city council seat
CNN  — 

The jury has reached a verdict in the civil defamation cases between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, spokespeople for both parties told CNN.

The verdict is expected to be read at the court in Fairfax, Virginia at 3 p.m. local time. The jury has been deliberating for about 14 hours.

Depp sued Heard for defamation for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting roles. Heard countersued for $100 million, over statements Depp’s attorney made about her abuse claims. Heard and Depp met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016.

The defamation trial has been underway since April and jurors have heard over a 100 hours of testimony altogether. They’ve heard from dozens of witnesses, including live testimony from Depp and Heard.

Depp will not be in court for the verdict due to “previously scheduled work commitments,” a source close to Depp told to CNN, adding that he “will be watching from the United Kingdom.”

Heard is expected to be in court for the verdict, a source close to her confirms.