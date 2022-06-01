Here's how thieves are stealing gas across the US

378796 09: A pipeline carries oil September 20, 2000 at the Federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility known as Big Hill near Beaumont, Texas. It is one of four crude oil storage sites run by the U.S. government that could be tapped to ease the oil crisis. The Big Hill facility has 14 underground solution-mined storage caverns that have a combined storage capacity of 160 million barrels. The site has demonstrated the capability to deliver crude at 930,000 barrels per day. The Big Hill site is connected via a 25-mile, 36-inch pipeline to the Sun Marine Terminal and the Unocal Marine Terminal at Nederland, Texas. The pipeline also interconnects with the Texaco 20-inch pipeline system in Port Arthur, Texas. The reserve, created in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo, is intended to provide a stopgap in case of disruptions in oil imports. It has been used only once, during the Gulf War in 1991. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

How to save money on gas by being more fuel efficient

MILL VALLEY, CA - MARCH 03: A customer pumps gasoline into his car at an Arco gas station on March 3, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This is what determines the price of gas

An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Energy company says this red state is No. 1 in wind turbine installations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech during a debate on the social and economic consequences for the EU of the Russian war in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Workers consider cost of commute: 'It doesn't make sense for me'

New York CNN —

The severe drought in California threatens to significantly undermine the state’s ability to generate hydroelectric power, raising costs for families and driving up planet-warming emissions, according to a federal government forecast.

Assuming drought conditions persist, California’s hydroelectric generation would be 48% less this summer than if water conditions were normal, the US Energy Information Administration said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The EIA flagged that as of April 1, California’s snowpack was about 40% below the median value from 1991 through 2020. That is significant because it means less snow will melt and flow into the state’s reservoirs this spring.

Under the EIA’s drought scenario forecast, which is part of the agency’s Short Term Energy Outlook released last month, hydropower would make up just 8% of California’s total power generation. That’s down from 15% under normal water conditions.

“This shortfall would need to be made up from other sources of electric power supply,” the EIA said.

If the drought persists, which is expected according to NOAA’s summer forecast, California will need to import more electricity from other markets and use more in-state natural gas-fired power generation, the EIA said.

That will translate to higher prices and more planet-warming carbon emissions.

The EIA estimates that in a drought scenario, wholesale power prices in western US electricity markets will be 5% higher and carbon dioxide emissions in California will be 6% higher than under normal conditions.

All of this means the drought, which is being caused by the climate crisis, threatens to worsen both the climate crisis and the inflation crisis raising costs on families.

Drought conditions are compounding a broader supply and demand problem in the US power grid. As CNN’s René Marsh reported on Tuesday, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) says there has been a 2% loss of reliable hydropower from the nation’s power-producing da

NERC has warned several parts of the US are at risk of energy emergencies this summer, including Texas. Energy experts have told CNN that some power grid operators are not taking climate change into account in their planning, making the grid more vulnerable.