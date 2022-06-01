Today, you’ll find a deal on the Kindle Paperwhite, discounted Jabra Elite earbuds and savings on Adidas. All that and more below.

$119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Jabra Amazon

In our testing, we found the Jabra Elite 4 Active to be a great choice for folks seeking a pair of comfortable, workout-friendly earbuds that don’t cost a ton. Boasting water resistance, active noise cancellation and a bevy of other useful features, the Jabra Elite are a seamless accessory for both iPhone and Android users, thanks to the platform-agnostic app. Already relatively affordable, these earbuds are matching the lowest price we’ve seen for them yet.

$159.99 From $79.99 at Woot!

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect summer vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — and right now you can get the 2018 release for just $79.99 at Woot!

Rocketbook Rocketbook

Thanks to Woot!’s deal on a Rocketbook bundle, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at a great discount. With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. You can score the bundle, complete with a mini notebook and replacement pens and cloths, from Woot! — plus, Amazon is offering deals on Rocketbook flip notebooks in a variety of colors.

$149.99 $129.99 at eBay

Beats Beats

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re $20 off at eBay right now.

35% off sale at eBay

Adidas Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until June 5, eBay is offering 35% off a ton of top-notch Adidas products including the Ultraboost shoes. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids — just use the code ADIDAS35OFF on orders of $40 or more.

More deals to shop

• Never worry about cleaning your carpets again thanks to the Roomba j7+, a premium robot vacuum with a self emptying base that’s now $100 off.

• A good idea for any season, our runner-up pick for best SAD lamp is at a mind-bogglingly low price of $24 when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Save on summer styles for the whole family thanks to 20% off orders over $100 at Nautica when you use code CNN20 at checkout.

• Lego builds are a fun activity for all ages, and this one results in a display-worthy bonsai tree at almost 20% off.

• LED strips might be a trend right now, but they’ll never really go out of style — and right now you can save on this one when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Protect your iPhone 13 with these Apple-approved cases, on sale in a few colors.

• Treat your pup with extra rounds of fetch thanks to this deal on Chuck-it balls — buy two and get a third pack free.

• Get squeaky clean without drying out your skin thanks to this Aveeno body wash, now just $3.99 at Woot!

• Stay hydrated in warmer temps with this durable Camelback water bottle, discounted at REI today only.

• Score a Google Nest Mini for under $30 at Adorama right now.

Deals you may have missed

$549 $449.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in a few colors — the full discount applies in-cart. That’s $100 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

$99 $89 at Amazon

Apple AirTag Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $89 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to a solid discount price.

OXO Adobe Stock

Whether you’re a barbecue novice or grill master, OXO’s top-rated grilling tools are a worthy addition or upgrade to your existing collection. They offer patulas, tongs, thermometers and anything else you could possibly need for your next cookout. Best of all, OXO’s entire grilling collection is 20% with code GRILLING2022, just in time for summer.

$199.99 $116.99 at Amazon

WD My Passport SSD Amazon

Today only, you can save over $80 on our top pick for the best external hard drive. It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and My Passport has enough space to store all your files, packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our testers’ case, two backups of their entire library.

$249 $179.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro AirPods Pro

You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $179.99, just $5 shy of the Black Friday low price. Our pick for the best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Memorial Day sale

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to this Memorial Day sale at Brooklinen. You can get 15% off everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

Friends Of Glossier sale

Glossier CNN

Lovers of the dewy, no-makeup look rejoice: now through the end of the month, Glossier is hosting their Friends Of Glossier sale. That means 20% off almost everything — all skincare, makeup, body and fragrance products — when you use code FOG22 at checkout.

$19.99 $13.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now you can score an extra $2 off the discounted price, making this a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.